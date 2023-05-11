Watch: Officers Chase Reckless Driver; Bring Suspect Into Custody

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say they arrested a suspect after a high speed chase this weekend.

The department posted dash cam video of the pursuit that began in the village but was terminated as it neared the busy Anderson Park on a Saturday afternoon.

However the chase was rejoined later on Springbrook Road.

After pulling into a dead end the driver fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter and arrested the subject.

That person is charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, and obstructing an officer.

The Kenosha Police Department as well as the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department helped with taking the suspect into custody.