Watch: Parents Express Anger As Teacher Accused of Grooming Student Remains on Leave From KUSD

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Unified teacher is on administrative leave for allegedly sexually grooming a student.

The 7th Grade K-Tech West teacher hasn’t been charged even after an investigation by Kenosha Police.

However that decision is said to be under review.

According to multiple reports, the teacher sent multiple inappropriate messages to the teenage student over many months before police were alerted in February.

The principal of K-Tech alerted Family Services which in turn contacted police.

The teacher was put on leave and remains so even after the investigation concluded.

At this week’s Kenosha Unified School Board Meeting, many parents expressed disbelief and disgust at the situation and how the district has handled it.

One such parent is Kristy Murphy-whose daughter is an 8th grader at K-Tech West.

She told the board that she expects not only the teacher in question but others in the know about the case to lose their jobs.

Alicia Figueroa-a mother with two students in KUSD echoed the same sentiments.

What happens next in the case remains unclear.

No charges were filed after an initial police investigation.

The teacher remains on leave from the district.