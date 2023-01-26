Watch: Pleasant Prairie Squad Car Struck

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

(KENOSHA, WI)–Wednesday’s snowy weather caused several traffic crashes around the area.

In one such incident, a Pleasant Prairie Police squad was damaged when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash was caught on squad cam video.

It shows the officer driving in the predawn hours when the falling snow was at its heaviest.

When the squad maneuvered to avoid a car that had pulled over, an on-coming vehicle failed to yield and struck the squad.

The officer had to swerve to stop a head-on crash from occurring.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and then released from the hospital.

The other driver was not injured.