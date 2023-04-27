Watch: Police Rescue Man From Burning Vehicle
April 27, 2023 5:42AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released a police squad video which shows a man being rescued from a burning vehicle.
It happened late Tuesday when a vehicle started sparking due to a wheel rim being exposed while the vehicle was driving.
The video shows officers attempting to stop the van before the fire ignites.
As the van became engulfed in flames a person attempted to escape and was pulled to safety by a Kenosha Police officer.