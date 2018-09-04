Water Containment Fails at Foxconn Site

KENOSHA, WI–A local group is calling attention to excess water run off coming from the Foxconn site. In a letter to Mt Pleasant Village officials this week, the group A Better Mt Pleasant, says that after last weekend’s heavy rains the stormwater runoff at the Foxconn construction site was “significant and becoming a concern.”

Kelly Gallaher, who signed the letter, said that while following up on tip, video was captured that shows the Foxconn site containment having been already breached. The water flowed freely and directly into the Pike River. The letter then reports that the Pike River near Petrifying Springs was near its limits.

Videos capturing the problem were made available. The letter calls for the village to make sure the stormwater is contained throughout the construction process and points out that uncontrolled stormwater is destructive to natural habitats.

It also notes that 6-point-7 million dollars the state spent to restore and rehab the Pike River.

