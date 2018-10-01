Water Safety Measures Up For Approval Monday

KENOSHA, WI–Even though summer is now a memory, the Kenosha City Council is set to finalize water safety and education measures. Two ordinances and a pair of resolutions are up for approval at tonight’s meeting.

Among the biggest changes, a new ordinance would forbid anyone to enter the water off a pier or within 150 feet of where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan.

A resolution to install life ring kiosks on the harbor’s north and south piers is also up for approval. Another ordinance addition would make it a finable offense to steal or otherwise damage those kiosks.

If approved, as expected, those installations could be in place by the end of the month.