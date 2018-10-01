Water Safety Measures Up For Approval Monday

KENOSHA, WI–Even though summer is now a memory, the Kenosha City Council is set to finalize water safety and education measures. Two ordinances and a pair of resolutions are up for approval at tonight’s meeting.

Among the biggest changes, a new ordinance would forbid anyone to enter the water off a pier or within 150 feet of where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan.

A resolution to install life ring kiosks on the harbor’s north and south piers is also up for approval. Another ordinance addition would make it a finable offense to steal or otherwise damage those kiosks.

If approved, as expected, those installations could be in place by the end of the month.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Yelich, Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for NL Central title Walker calls for expanding home tax credit Obama endorses Evers, Baldwin, Bryce in Wisconsin races Packers, Bears Notch Big Wins Brewers-Cubs to Play Tiebreaker Monday In Wisconsin, a running mate shakes up governor’s race
Comments