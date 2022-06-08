Wauconda Standoff Lasts Hours, Ends Peacefully

(Wauconda, IL) One person is hospitalized, after a standoff in Wauconda. Police originally put out an alert just before 10 o’clock on Tuesday morning, after responding to a well being check…and being met by a male who threatened harm against himself, and others in his townhouse complex. The standoff lasted for over two hours, with the affected area both evacuated and closed off. The subject eventually came out peacefully and gave himself up. He was transported to the hospital for observation, and has not been identified. It’s also currently unknown whether or not the man will face any charges from the situation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-8-22)