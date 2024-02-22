Waukegan Boy in “Accidental Hanging” Last Week, Dies in Wisconsin Hospital

(Milwaukee, WI) Officials have announced that a boy injured during what was called an “accidental hanging” in Waukegan last week…has died. The 9-year-old was discovered in an apartment last week Tuesday, and was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, then transferred to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee. On Thursday, authorities confirmed the boy died over the weekend, and medical examiners have identified him as Jeremiah McMillon. Waukegan authorities say there were no signs of foul play, and have called the situation a tragic accident. The incident, however, does remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-22-24)