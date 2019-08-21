Waukegan Casino Faces Negative Feedback

close up view of a craps table with dices and fiches (3d render)

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan will likely have a new casino sooner rather than later, but public sentiment seems low.

A Monday night city council meeting saw a majority of public speakers against the plan, even though most acknowledged that an expanded gambling measure means Waukegan almost certainly will have a gaming establishment.

Most were concerned about political influence, citing that most of the money donated to alderman and alderman candidates from 2018 to the present….came from one group trying to develop the future casino.

No developer, however, has yet been chosen, as bids are currently being vetted. A final decision is expected to be forwarded to the Illinois Gaming Board in October.