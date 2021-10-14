Waukegan Casino Finalists Make Last Push For License

(Chicago, IL) The two finalists for Waukegan’s open casino license have made their final pitches to the Illinois Gaming Board. During the Wednesday meeting, both Full House Resorts Inc. and North Point Casino talked up their proposal for the vacant land in the city’s Fountain Square area. The next step is for the Gaming Board to discuss the proposals, and make a final decision. There was no indication as to when that decision will be made. Also complicating the process is a lawsuit that was filed by Waukegan Potawatomi Casino LLC. They were the only bid that was not forwarded to the Gaming Board for consideration.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-14-21)