Waukegan Covid-19 Testing Site Could be Moving Again

(Waukegan, IL) A state run Covid-19 testing site could be making another move, this time out of Waukegan.

Lake County Board members, and state officials are discussing the possibility of moving the testing center, which is currently in downtown Waukegan, to a more centralized location in the County.

Officials say the new location could make it easier and more convenient for people to get tested.

Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham is not a fan of the idea, and wants the downtown location to stay put. He suggested putting up a second site, or pop up locations. No official decision has been made.