Waukegan Crash Kills One, Injures 4

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend accident in Waukegan left one person dead, and several others injured. Police say the incident took place around 9:30 Saturday night at the intersection of Lewis and Bonniebrook. Two vehicles had collided at the intersection after a possible street race. The driver of one vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Ana Garibay of Waukegan, died at the scene. Her front seat passenger suffered a broken hip, arm and foot among other injuries, and two juveniles in the backseat were also hospitalized. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized, but was said to be cooperative with authorities, despite receiving a charge of driving on a suspended license. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-28-23)