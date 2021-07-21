Waukegan Discussing New Tech to Help With Shootings

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-21-21)

(Waukegan, IL) With shootings on the rise across the country, the city of Waukegan is looking into some new technology to stem the tide. According to a Facebook post, the city this week heard a presentation from ShotSpotter Inc, who’s technology claims to inform law enforcement in the event of shots fired, and allows them to get to the scene quickly, even if no one calls the incident in. The city council’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee heard the proposal. The technology is already used in North Chicago here in Lake County, and in certain neighborhoods in Chicago.