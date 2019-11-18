Waukegan High School Stabbing Incident Update

WAUKEGAN, IL—More information has been released about a stabbing at the Waukegan High School last week.

The two people involved in the incident are now said to have been mutual combatants, with each stabbing the other with unknown objects.

The 16 and 17-year-old were both hospitalized after the Thursday altercation. Both teens are expected to be charged.

Attendance at the Washington Street Campus on Friday was said to be very low…school officials expect that to rebound today Monday.