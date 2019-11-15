Waukegan High School Student Stabbed in Bathroom By Fellow Student

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan High School student was attacked in a bathroom, and stabbed.

School officials say the incident happened Thursday around noon at the Washington Street Campus.

A verbal altercation between the two students reportedly became physical, leading one student to stab the other with a “sharp object.”

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The issue is being investigated by District 60 and the Waukegan Police.

No further information about the suspect, nor victim has been released.