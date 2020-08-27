Waukegan Homicide, 2nd in 5 days

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating another homicide.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when a shots fired call was reported at a motel along Green Bay Road.

A male in his 30’s from Chicago was said to be found with a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital. No arrests have been made, and no further details have been released at this point.

Anyone with more information on the murder is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.