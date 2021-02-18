Waukegan Homicide and Arrest

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced an arrest in a Valentine Day homicide. On February 14th, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of Lakehurst Road, when a man called to report that his ex-wife was unresponsive.

Rescue personnel found the woman, identified as Meztli Galindo, inside of a vehicle at the scene and pronounced her dead. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 29-year-old died of sharp force injuries.

The ex-husband, identified as Jose Alvarado-Ramirez, was arrested after talking to detectives. The 31-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 2-million-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on March 9th.