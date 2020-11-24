Waukegan Homicide Arrest

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced an arrest in a homicide that took place last year. Kwame Owusu was taken into custody by Chicago Police, but had warrants out of Waukegan for domestic battery.

Owusu was also a person of interest in the March 2019 strangulation death of Danette Amos-Williams inside a Waukegan motel. During the investigation, it was learned that Owusu and the 46-year-old woman had a dating relationship, which led to the battery charges.

Further evidence then connected him to the killing. The 29-year-old was taken into Waukegan Police custody on November 17th, and has since been charged with first degree murder. His bond has been set at 3-million-dollars, and he’s due in court in mid-December.