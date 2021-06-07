Waukegan Homicide Being Investigated, Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-7-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a murder. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the Bowen Park parking lot. A victim, only identified as a Gurnee male in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found several shell casings at the scene, but did not specify the number of casings, or what caliber they were. Authorities also believe some 50-70 people witnessed the shooting, but say none of those people have come forward. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.