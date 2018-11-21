Waukegan Homicide Investigation

Vander Tuuk 11-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating, after they found a man stabbed to death. Officials received a call on Tuesday morning by a woman who claimed she had just stabbed her husband at their home in the 4400 block of Swallowtail Drive. As authorities arrived, they saw a black SUV leaving the scene, and pursued it to the area of Route 120 and Knight Avenue, where they took a woman into custody.

The unidentified 47-year-old was hospitalized with what investigators have described as serious and self-inflicted stab wounds. Meanwhile at the home, a 37-year-old male victim was discovered, and it was determined that he and the now suspect were indeed married. Further information on the case will be released after a Wednesday autopsy.

The case is currently being classified as “domestic related.”

