Waukegan Homicide Victim ID’ed, as Suspect Remains Jailed Without Bond

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-2-21)

(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a Waukegan homicide has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Martin Reyes Cervantes of North Chicago was killed on August 26th. The official cause of death for the 30-year-old was listed as a gunshot wound. A Waukegan man in his 40’s was also shot in the incident, and sustained serious injuries. The suspect in the case has been identified as Juan Carlos Garibay of Beach Park. The 42-year-old faces murder and attempted murder charges. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond, pending a September 14th court date.