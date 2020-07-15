Waukegan Man Accused of Abusing Daughters, One Other Girl

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is accused of molesting his two daughters and another girl. Authorities say Apolinar Zarate-Garrido was taken into custody earlier this month for accusations that stretch from 2007 to 2012.

Two of the victims are said to be Zarate-Garrido’s daughters, and that they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. The third victim was said to be under the age of 13 at the time of the accusations, though it’s unclear how the suspect knew her.

The 46-year-old is facing several charges including predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars, and a court date has been set for early next month.