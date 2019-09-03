Waukegan Man Arrested After Beach Park Domestic Incident

(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man is in the Lake County Jail, after a barricade situation in Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a domestic situation early Saturday morning at a home in the 13-thousand block of Victoria Lane.

The suspect, Brian Harper was wanted on warrants, but refused to exit the home, barricading himself inside.

After hours of negotiation, authorities broke through a garage door, tazed the 45-year-old and took him into custody.

Harper now faces charges including criminal damage to property and resisting arrest, as well as his outstanding warrants.

Bond was set at 150-thousand dollars.