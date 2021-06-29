Waukegan Man Dies After Reportedly Jumping Into Lake Michigan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-29-21)

(Waukegan, IL) An incident on Lake Michigan over the weekend left one person dead. Waukegan Fire officials were called around midnight Sunday, after reports that a man had jumped into the lake, but hadn’t resurfaced. The man’s body was pulled from the water a short time later, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 35-year-old Ivory Biggs of Waukegan…and his death was determined to be caused by drowning. Officials say they will continue to assist Waukegan Police in an ongoing investigation