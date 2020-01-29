Waukegan Man Picked Up On Outstanding Warrants

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL—A wanted Waukegan man has been taken into custody. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Luis Medina was arrested on January 21st in Waukegan.

Medina was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as possession of a weapon by a felon.

The 40-year-old is also facing other charges including obstruction of justice.

Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars. Medina is due in court in late February.