Waukegan Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug/Weapons Charges After Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Waukegan man arrested in Kenosha County in August after authorities reportedly found a weapon and drugs in a stolen vehicle after a high speed chase, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

19 year old Felix Marcel James allegedly fled from police in a chase reaching in excess of 75 miles per hour through the city. Officers had been called to a gas station on Green Bay Road in Somers for suspicious behavior and when they tried to pull James over, the chase began.

It ended at the 75th Street-Roosevelt Road-39th Avenue intersection with a multi-vehicle crash and foot chase. Two people were treated for injuries in the crash. Inside the stolen vehicle, officers found a sawed-off shotgun and almost 12 grams of marijuana.

A second suspect-19 year old Cameron Gaston of Zion-is also in jail. James is being held on 75-thousand dollars bond.