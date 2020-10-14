Waukegan Murder Victim Identified

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)– A man killed during an alleged road rage incident in Waukegan has been identified.

Dwayne Young was shot and killed late Friday night in the area of 8th and Jackson Street. Police say the 38-year-old’s vehicle rear ended another vehicle on accident, and the driver of that other vehicle gunned him down.

Sheldon Brown of Chicago has been arrested in the case and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The 33-year-old is currently being held on a 3-million-dollar-bond.