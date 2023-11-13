Waukegan Music Teacher ID’ed as Fatality in Friday North Chicago Crash

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died in a motorcycle crash near North Chicago late last week has been identified. Officials say David Drower of Wheeling was on his motorcycle Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Route 41, when a Range Rover made a u-turn in front of him…the vehicles collided and Drower was ejected, and later pronounced dead at Lake Forest Hospital. Coroner’s officials have listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The 36-year-old was a music teacher at Waukegan’s Hyde Park elementary. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-13-23)