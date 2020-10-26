Waukegan Officer Fired, State’s Attorney Asks for Justice Department Review

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Police officer that opened fire last week, killing one person and injuring another, has been fired.

The Waukegan PD says the officer, who remained unnamed, was terminated for what authorities dubbed “multiple policy and procedure violations.”

The October 20th incident left 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette dead, and 20-year-old Tafara Williams seriously injured.

Also over the weekend, Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim asked the U.S Department of Justice to review the case, along with the Illinois State Police, who are already investigating. Nerheim said he wanted all available resources to perform a thorough investigation, which could lead to charges down the road.

Body cam footage of the shooting is also expected to be released at some point this week.