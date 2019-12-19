Waukegan Plant Explosion “Preventable”

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Waukegan, IL) Federal officials say an explosion at a Waukegan plant that killed four workers was preventable.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the May explosion at AB Specialty Silicones could have been avoided with certain safety management systems in place…that official, however, said there were no laws or regulations in place that required those systems.

Earlier this year, OSHA levied fines of 1.6-million-dollars for what was dubbed “willful safety violations” that led to the explosion.

A final report on the matter is expected at a later date, though no timetable for it’s release has been given.