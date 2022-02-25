Waukegan Police Chief, Mayor Apologize After Wrongful Arrest of Teen in Shooting Case

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan’s Police Chief and Mayor have apologized after the wrongful arrest of a 15-year-old for a shooting at a dollar store in early February. Interim Police Chief Keith Zupec said the arrest of Martell Williams should have never happened, nor should he have ever been brought to juvenile detention. Zupec also said he will be reviewing the case with police staff, the Lake County State’s Attorney and others to try and understand all of what went wrong. Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said that the city must do a better job when dealing with juveniles, and not just in criminal matters. She apologized to Williams, and said he has been cleared of all charges. The crime in question, a February 4th shooting that left a dollar store employee with serious facial injuries, remains an open and active investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-25-22)