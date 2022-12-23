Waukegan Police Report Shooting That Injured Two, Four Armed Carjackings

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a shooting that left two people injured. A shots fired call came into police around 12:30 on Thursday morning from the 7-hundred block of Center Street. When officials arrived they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in their late teens, and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the teens were targeted, though no motive has been released. There have been no announced arrests at this point.

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan say they are investigating multiple vehicular hijackings that took place this week. The first incident took place during the late night hours of Tuesday. Three others took place on Wednesday evening around 6:15 and 6:30 and Wednesday night around 11 o’clock. A handgun was displayed in each incident, and all of the carjacking incidents appeared to fit the same pattern. Other similar situations have been recently reported in Gurnee and Lindenhurst, but it’s unclear if they are connected to the Waukegan crimes. Authorities say they are looking for multiple male subjects.The investigation is considered open and active.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-23-22)