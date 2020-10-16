Waukegan Police Say Road Rage Suspect, Victim Did Not Know Each Other

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed last week in Waukegan did not know his alleged shooter. Waukegan Police say their investigation into the October 9th killing of Dwayne Young turned up no link between the victim and suspect before the incident.

The 38-year-old was reportedly shot multiple times by 33-year-old Sheldon Brown of Chicago, after a rear end accident. Officials called the shooting road rage, and have charged Brown with first-degree murder.

Brown had a bond review on Thursday, but no other court dates have been set.