Waukegan Police Seek Zion Man After Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) More details have been released, and a suspect has been identified in a double shooting in Waukegan. The incident took place on Wednesday night just after 11 o’clock in the 13-hundred block of Bridge Drive. The two victims were a 42-year-old Zion woman and a 25-year-old North Chicago man. Each was said to be in stable condition at Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The female victim’s husband, identified as Tomas Tapia, is said to be the suspect, and that the shooting was domestic related. The 42-year-old has not been captured, though his car was found abandoned shortly after the shooting.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-25-23)