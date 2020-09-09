Waukegan Shooting Kills One, Injures One

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person dead, and one seriously hurt.

The incident took place around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning when two people arrived at the ER with gunshot wounds. One of them, a man in his 20’s from Waukegan, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other victim, a male in his 20’s from North Chicago was listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities believe the men were shot at a hotel on Green Bay Road and Washington Street.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and no arrests have been announced.

The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the case.