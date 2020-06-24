Waukegan Testing Site Accepting Anyone, No Requirements

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan officials have announced that a state run Coronavirus testing site will now allow anyone to be tested.

Mayor Sam Cunningham says pulling earlier restrictions will allow anyone to get answers, especially with the city’s high concentration of what’s considered “essential workers.”

Waukegan makes up just under 28% of Lake County’s Coronavirus cases.

The testing location is in the downtown area in the 100 block of Water Street, and is open daily from 8 AM to 4 PM, or until 750 total tests have been administered for the day.