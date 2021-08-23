Waukegan Woman Seriously Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash in Racine County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-23-21)

(Racine, WI) A Lake County woman was injured, after reportedly causing a wrong way crash in Racine County, Wisconsin. The incident took place around 7:40 Sunday night when a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94, hit another vehicle head-on. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 30-year-old woman from Waukegan, was seriously injured, and was airlifted to Froedtert Memorial Hospital. The occupants of the victim vehicle suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.