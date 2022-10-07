Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy Trial Continues As Witnesses Testify

WAUKESHA, WI (WLIP)–The trial of the driver who killed six when he allegedly drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade continues Friday.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces dozens of felony charges.

Opening statements were Thursday-at least for the prosecution.

Then witnesses took the stand-including the first officer who spotted the speeding SUV before the tragedy, and the woman who testified that she confronted Brooks earlier in the night during a domestic violence incident.

Brooks continued his disruptions early in the day but seemed to settle into his role of defending himself as witness testimony began.