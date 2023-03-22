WE Energies Flagger Injured in Hit and Run Crash

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

BURLINGTON, WI (WLIP)–One person suffered significant injuries after a car struck a WE Energies employee.

It happened around 11:40 AM on South Honey Lake Road in Burlington.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department a car struck a WE Energies flagger on the side of the road.

After striking the person, the vehicle reportedly backed up and fled northbound from the scene.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as white Chrevolet four door diesel with black rims and tinted windows.

It may have been damaged in the crash and was possibly leaking fluid.

Broken parts from the vehicle were found at the scene.

No other identifying decals or stickers could be identified.

Anyone with information should contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.