Weather Cancels Events Around Kenosha A transformer being struck by lightening. KENOSHA, WI– Wet weather has canceled several events around the Kenosha area on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. -Tuesdays at the Shell as been called off. -Twilight Jazz at Andersen Arts Center canceled SHARE RELATED CONTENT Foxconn joins Wisconsin companies to create investment fund WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 8/28/18 Schimel, pharmacy chain promote drug destruction pouches WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/28/18 Barca Named Labor Person of the Year Cardinali Fights Harassment, Stalking Accusations