Wed. Headlines: Black Back in Court; Accused K9 Gunman “Competent”; Student Tour State Capitol

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A familiar face was back in Kenosha County court this week.

20 year old Dominic Black is accused of fleeing police on a motorcycle on Friday.

Black previously was in court testifying against Kyle Rittenhouse, having been accused of purchasing the gun used to kill two men during the Kenosha Riots.

Rittenhouse was later acquitted and Black struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Now Black faces a felony charge for attempting to flee from police in a chase that began around 7 PM Friday night.

After calling off the chase due to high speeds, Black was arrested a short time later.

He’s being held on $5,000 cash bond and is due in court next week.

The Illinois man accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s K9 deputy will stand trial.

33-year old Allan Brown has been ruled competent to stand trial after the defense did not offer an alternative opinion to a court-appointed psychiatrist on the competency issue.

Brown was wanted for homicide in Chicago when Kenosha Sheriff’s deputies caught up to him in Benson Corners in October of last year.

As they pursued Brown on foot, he allegedly fired his weapon-striking K9 officer Riggs.

Riggs survived and Brown was subdued after he was shot and injured.

He faces a slew of felonies including three courts of recklessly endangering safety and mistreatment of law enforcement animals.

He’s due in court on Friday.

Students from several Kenosha County Schools got a tour of the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday.

The students were essay winners as part of the American Legion’s Annual Law Day Program.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the students got a first hand view of government at all levels.

Kerkman says the program is meant to get kids around middle school age interested in government.

The essay that won the event’s top prize was announced.

It was written by Brooklyn Hickey of Randall Consolidated School.