Wed. Headlines: Council Urges State To Change Bar Close Exemption; Bell Continues Efforts; Packers Play Giants in London

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is urging state legislators to allow local communities to close bars at the normal time on New Year’s Day.

The resolution was passed this week in response to a fatal shooting that happened outside of a now closed establishment on January 1st.

The resolution’s main sponsor, 16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, says that current state law requires communities to keep bars open between 2:30 and 6 AM and that is unacceptable.

The Council approved the measure unanimously, but it’s not clear if it will lead to any response in Madison.

The father of a Kenosha man shot and killed by Kenosha Police more than 17 years ago continues his crusade to get a new investigation into his son’s death.

Michael Bell Sr told the Kenosha Common Council that there are many discrepancies in the official story about the incident.

Bell alleges that one of the officers who witnessed the shootings has been covered up.

Bell said further that the officer was identified under oath by officer Albert Gonzalez, who shot his son.

Gonzalez was never charged in the shooting following an internal police department investigation, and now is running for Kenosha County Sheriff.

Bell is requesting that the city release the bullet that killed his son to further his investigative efforts.

The Packers have announced that they will play the New York Giants in London for Week 5 of the upcoming season on Sunday October 9th.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 AM kickoff Central Time.