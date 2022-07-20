Wed. Headlines: Girl Drowns; Dept. Head Changes Passes; Land Sale Fuels Casino Plans; Steinbrink Charges Detailed; No Charges in Police Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An 8 year old girl has died after drowning in a Kenosha County lake.

First responders were called to Power’s Lake in western Kenosha County around 5:45 PM Tuesday.

The girl was pulled from the water and life saving attempts were made. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident continues.

The Kenosha County Board approved a resolution which allows the County Executive to remove department heads.

After a lengthy debate that involved a sometime in depth discussion of department vs division heads, the board voted to give the County Executive authority to fire both.

Supervisor Terry Rose says the policy change is not aimed at a specific person, but there are a number of examples of former employees who should not have been allowed to remain in their jobs.

Supervisor Jeffery Gentz says he opposed the measure saying he believes it’s short sighted and is aimed only at current circumstances.

It passed on a narrow 13-10 vote.

Amendments which would have given the county board final say over the removals failed to pass.

The sale of 60 acres of land in Kenosha to an affiliate company of Hard Rock International was approved Tuesday night.

The village of Bristol owned the land, which falls within city limits.

The cost of the sale of the land west of I-94 and north of Highway 50 was approximately 15 million dollars.

The sale of the land has fueled renewed speculation that a casino development may be coming to Kenosha.

There are reports out there that say a casino announcement could come as early as today.

Any proposal would need local, state and federal approval.

More details have been released on the charges against the former Pleasant Prairie Public Works Director.

John Stenbrink Jr was charged with theft and misconduct in public office by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office this week.

The 53 year old son of the Village President is alleged to have abused his authority on at least six different occasions in which improper deals were made.

One involved the sale of a village dump truck and another a wood chipper.

Still another incident alleges that he instructed employees to alter a road work project invoice and forge documents required by the DNR.

Steinbrink Jr faces a court summons for Intake Court on August 10th.

If convicted on all the charges Steinbrink Jr. would face nearly two decades in prison.

(AP)–A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced Tuesday that she will not file charges against Officer Zachary Brenner, who fatally shot Da’Shontay King on May 20 during a police pursuit.

Hanson released the body camera footage and her 27-page decision before family had a chance to view it Tuesday.

Video footage shows Brenner chasing King after he pulled King over for a traffic violation.

Hanson says King then produced a gun and Brenner shot him.