Wed. Headlines: Kenosha Looking For Lifeguards; City Yard Waste Site to Open; Alternate Side Parking Ends Tonight

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–In a sign summer is coming, the City of Kenosha is accepting applications for lifeguards to work at the City’s two public pools-Washington Park and Anderson Park-from June to August.

Lifeguards work a full-time schedule of 48 hours per week, Tuesdays through Sundays.

Kenosha County is also looking for lifeguards for Silver Lake Park Beach with a $200 hiring bonus for any seasonal Kenosha County employee.

As an incentive, the City and County will reimburse those offered the position and complete the proper certification.

The weather may not be very warm or pleasant right now but spring is here.

The city of Kenosha’s Yard Waste site opens on Monday for the season. Residents can drop off the yard waste at a site on Highway H just south of Highway S Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 6 PM excluding holidays.

The City processes the yard waste into a high-grade compost, which is available to City residents free of charge when available.

One other seasonal note: Kenosha’s alternate side parking comes to an end after tonight.