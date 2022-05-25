WED. Headlines: Man Shot By Police ID’d; KUSD Prez Urges Patience; More Info on Dog Killing Incident

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–State investigators have identified the man a Racine police officer shot and killed last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the man Tuesday as 37-year-old Da’shontay L. King and the officer as Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.

The agency did not release King or Brenner’s race and a department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

According to the department, Brenner shot King during a foot chase on Friday afternoon.

The agency says Brenner fired after King was seen with a handgun. Brenner has been placed on administrative leave.

The Kenosha Unified School Board president says that patience is needed when it comes to answers in the March Lincoln Middle School incident.

A 12 year old girl was in a confrontation with another student when a security officer subdued the girl by putting his knee to her neck.

The girl’s family has filed a lawsuit against the district and the now former security guard-who is also a current Kenosha Police officer.

Board President Yolanda Santos-Adams asked for patience as the board cannot comment due to the pending litigation.

Among the concerns raised in the wake of the incident is the employment of off duty officers to work in schools.

The officer in the Lincoln Middle School incident resigned in the days after it occurred.

We have more information on the fatal shooting of a dog in Kenosha and the confrontation that led up to the incident.

22 year old Diamond Bufford is charged in the Monday shooting that happened near 36th Avenue and 50th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Bufford is accused of confronting the person walking the dog while in her vehicle.

She is said to have sped up to the person before backing away, playing what the man called a “game of chicken” with him.

Bufford got out of the vehicle as the verbal altercation continued. As the two argued the pitbull, named Bella, got loose from her collar.

That’s when Bufford, who had reportedly flashed a firearm, allegedly began to fire towards the dog. Only then did the other person tell police that he instructed Bella to bite Bufford.

Then the fatal shots were fired.

Bufford is charged with recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon as well as with bail jumping.

She’s out of jail on 5-thousand dollars cash bond and is due in court June 3rd.

The proposal to allow conceal and carry in some Kenosha County Buildings advanced out of committee this week.

The Public Works/Facilities Committee advanced a reworded proposal Monday. It now goes before the Judiciary and Law committee for consideration.

Under the revised proposal the Kenosha County Courthouse, the Public Safety Building, jail, detention center, pretrial building, and more would be excluded.

Several members of the community spoke against the measure, including Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth who brought up several issues with the original resolution.