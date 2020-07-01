Wednesday Covid-19 Update-Kenosha County

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha added thirteen new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday for a new total of one thousand five hundred-five confirmed cases of the virus.

Wisconsin added over six hundred cases of the virus-its second highest day so far. But increased testing means that the percent positive rate is down at around four-point-seven percent.

While Kenosha’s death toll has remained the same, seven new deaths were counted statewide Tuesday for a total of seven hundred eighty-four.