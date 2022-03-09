Wednesday Headlines: Ambulance Hit By Gunfire; Kenosha Gas Average Tops $4

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police were on the scene last night after an ambulance was reportedly hit by gunfire.

It happened on 56th Street east of 22nd Avenue just before 9 PM last night.

Few details are known and no suspects were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any info on the incident is asked to call authorities.

The pain at the pump continues to increase.

Triple-A estimates that Kenosha started Wednesday at $4.02 on average for a gallon of regular-up more than 50 cents from last week. In an AP interview, Oil Price Information Service analyst Tom Kloza says gas prices will keep rising.

Kloza says many drivers are trying to get ahead of the gas price hikes by topping off their tanks.

It costs over 60 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.