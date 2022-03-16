Wednesday Headlines: KUSD Relents on Masks; Parents Speak Out on Lincoln Incident; 3 Drug Trafficking Arrests

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board voted to make masks optional last night but after months of controversy much of the focus was on another issue.

Multiple speakers from the public discussed the recent incident at Lincoln Middle School.

As we reported here last week, a viral video from March 4th appeared to show a KUSD security guard, who was also an off-duty police officer, placing his knee on the neck of a student following a fight.

In a statement, the district says that the guard is on leave and the incident remains under investigation.

Three people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Kenosha Police report that the Special Investigations Unit recovered evidence of drugs laced with the deadly substance fentanyl, which authorities say is responsible for a recent string of deaths in the city.

It’s not known if these suspects specifically are connected to the deaths and police say the arrests are “only a dent into what is actually out there”

Kenosha’s law enforcement agencies will receive thousands of dollars in stimulus funds under a new plan unveiled yesterday by Governor Tony Evers.

The Sheriff’s Department receives more than one-forty thousand dollars while Kenosha Police get nearly 340-thousand dollars.

In all, the governor announced 19 million dollars in American Rescue Act monies to law enforcement agencies across the state.

50 million dollars will also be invested in courts and other priorities.