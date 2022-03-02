Wednesday Headlines: New Jensen Trial Date; Another Wheatland Murder Conviction; Arrest Made in Viral Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There is yet another new trial date for Mark Jensen.

He’s accused-and was previously convicted of-killing his wife Julie in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. After a series of rulings and challenges, the homicide conviction was tossed and a new trial ordered. It’s scheduled to begin in January.

Jensen is currently in jail in Kenosha on a one-point-5 million dollar bond.

The trial date was set for next year due to the number of motions which need to be resolved and scheduling concerns.

Julie Jensen died of antifreeze poisoning and left a letter accusing her husband of her then potential death.

Mark Jensen has maintained that Julie poisoned herself.

The trial is expected to last 5 weeks.

Another suspect has been convicted in the 2018 murder of a Wheatland man in his home.

Demarco Hudson pleaded guilty to felony murder while committing armed robbery in the death of Joseph Riley as well as first degree reckless injury.

He’ll be sentenced in May.

Two others-Anthony Harris and Markeith Wilson-have also been found guilty.

A fourth suspect is in custody pending trial.

An arrest has been made in a now viral incident that happened this week at the Somers Wal-Mart.

A video posted and shared on social media reportedly shows the woman throwing candles and shouting an expletive filled rant.

The Monday evening incident was reported to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department which used social media to try and identify the woman.

By Tuesday afternoon the suspect was in custody pending charges.