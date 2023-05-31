Wednesday Headlines: Two Injured in Crash; Woman Shot in Leg

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 PM in the 11100 block of Sheridan Road.

According to police reports a man and a woman who had been on a motorcycle were airlifted to the hospital following a collision with another vehicle.

The man needed advanced life support while the woman’s injuries were not yet known.

They have not been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Sheridan Road was shut down following the accident for at least two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Kenosha woman says she was shot in the leg while walking in the city.

The woman reportedly told police she had been walking on 52nd Street and when she got home discovered the bullet wound.

The injury was not thought to be life threatening.

Few other details have been released.